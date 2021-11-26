WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 21,834 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 366.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. 3,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

