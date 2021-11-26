West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $454.42 and last traded at $451.29. Approximately 3,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 395,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.63 and a 200-day moving average of $400.60.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $55,774,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

