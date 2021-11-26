WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report sales of $472.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.43 million and the lowest is $464.90 million. WEX posted sales of $398.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in WEX by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WEX by 91.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WEX by 472.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WEX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $7.75 on Tuesday, hitting $129.36. 22,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.32. WEX has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

