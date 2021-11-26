Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 8,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.