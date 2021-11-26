Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $736.70 or 0.01352850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $194,346.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.12 or 0.07479734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.48 or 0.99787060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

