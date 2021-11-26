Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $63.31. Approximately 8,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 656,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.18.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

