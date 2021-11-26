Widercoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $69,252.06 and $22,100.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

