Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $131.22 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

