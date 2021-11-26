Wolves of Wall Street Price Tops $58.13 on Top Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $58.13 or 0.00107044 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $370,366.09 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

