Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.82. 378,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$2.49 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.