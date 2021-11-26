Xend Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

