Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on December 1st (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:XLO) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 1st. Xilio Therapeutics had issued 7,353,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $117,648,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.