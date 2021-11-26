XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $66.00 at Bank of America

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in XPeng by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in XPeng by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in XPeng by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in XPeng by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in XPeng by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

