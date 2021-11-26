XR Securities LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

