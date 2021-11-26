XR Securities LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

XR Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock valued at $210,833,597 over the last 90 days.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

COIN opened at $312.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.