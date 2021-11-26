Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $36.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.47 billion and the highest is $36.98 billion. Anthem posted sales of $31.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

ANTM traded down $9.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.52. 627,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

