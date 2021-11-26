Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970.53 Million

Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report $970.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $968.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.60 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $873.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after buying an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 979,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.