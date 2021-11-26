Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.06. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE LVS traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.87. 578,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,834. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

