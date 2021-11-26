Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NBEV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 19,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of NewAge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NewAge by 35.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NewAge by 515.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

