Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

