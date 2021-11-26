Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,594. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

