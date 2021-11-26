Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Skillz posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 618,506 shares of company stock worth $7,223,559. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,660,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Skillz has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

