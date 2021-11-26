Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.70. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research cut their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.88. 16,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,499. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after acquiring an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,521,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Strategic Education by 5.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

