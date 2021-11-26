Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $288.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $384.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $996.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 5,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,490. Talos Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $799.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

