Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post $188.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.30 million. Unifi reported sales of $162.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $757.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,914. Unifi has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

