Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post sales of $152.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.21 million to $180.10 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8,695.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $435.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $463.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $811.70 million, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,070. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. 94,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -1.44.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

