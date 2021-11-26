Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 251,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.