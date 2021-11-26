Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of HFC traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

