Zacks: Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $542,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 4,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

