Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $829,520 in the last 90 days. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,341,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at about $2,399,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. INmune Bio has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

