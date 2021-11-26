Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $829,520 in the last 90 days. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,341,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at about $2,399,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. INmune Bio has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.