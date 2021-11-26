Zacks: Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $96.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $58.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $381.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. 62,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,567. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

