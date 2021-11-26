Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). Roku reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Roku by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.16. 2,629,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1 year low of $222.32 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

