Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. 17,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

