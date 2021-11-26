Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.63. 127,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,718. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

