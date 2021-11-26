Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.63. 127,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,718. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.