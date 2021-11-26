Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.64. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.89. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $243.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

