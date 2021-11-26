Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $12.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.74 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $45.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. 36,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

