Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will announce $88.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.82 million and the lowest is $88.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $345.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NABL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 489,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. N-able has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

