Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,765. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.