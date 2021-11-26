Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will post sales of $316.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.42 million to $320.40 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,758. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

