Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 643,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

