Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 681,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

