Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post -$2.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce ($2.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the lowest is ($2.27). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.76) earnings per share.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $102,315,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $29,234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 15.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $9,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $18.26. 89,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

