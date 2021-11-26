Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,420%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

IPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $582.62 million, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.