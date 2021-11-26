Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.04 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,220. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

