Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$1.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.24). Natera posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 719,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $739,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,258 shares of company stock worth $28,180,211 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Natera by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.