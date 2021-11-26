Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 523,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,685. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.06.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

