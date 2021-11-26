Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post sales of $13.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.40 billion and the lowest is $13.39 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $60.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $60.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $60.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

