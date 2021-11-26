Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report $267.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

SNPO stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

