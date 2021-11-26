Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $415.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.