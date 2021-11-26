Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.